5 Things To Know On Monday, May 31, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. It'll be hot, but be careful where you get your water:

The city of West Palm Beach has issued a drinking water advisory.

According to the city, elevated levels of a toxin produced by cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, have been detected in the raw water samples collected from the East Lobe of Clear Lake and the finished water at the treatment plant that supplies water to West Palm Beach, Palm Beach and South Palm Beach.

The Okeechobee Utility Authority also issued a precautionary boil water notice on Monday morning due to a loss of pressure throughout the system.

West Palm Beach mayor provides clarity on lag between testing, water advisory

2. 'Natalie needs a new kidney,' billboard on I-95 says

If you're driving along northbound Interstate 95, you'll see a massive billboard on the west side, right along Northlake Boulevard, that reads, "Please help! Natalie needs a new kidney. 561.541.7953."

The billboard will be coming down if the family can't raise enough money to keep it up before the end of May.

"She currently has her father's kidney," Christopher Moussally, the brother-in-law of Natalie Imbasciani said. "Unfortunately, she's in renal failure and we're looking for a donor. Natalie is currently 44 years old, she's been on dialysis more than five years, and we're just looking for that one person to pull on their heartstrings and be a match and give her the gift of life."

'Natalie needs a new kidney,' billboard on I-95 says

3. White House asks court to dismiss lawsuit over drug imports to Florida

The Biden administration is urging a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit that could stand in the way of states like Florida in allowing prescriptions drugs to be imported from Canada.

Florida and New Mexico are the only two states thus far to formally ask the U.S. government to allow federally approved drugs to be imported from Canada, arguing that doing so would save Americans millions of dollars in drugs costs.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in 2019 allowing prescription drugs to be imported from the neighboring country, but the plan awaits federal approval.

Ammentorp Photography Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, so multiple collection sites have been set up across the country that will allow people to drop off unneeded or expired medications.

4. White House gives GOP 1 week to reach deal on infrastructure

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday time is running short for a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, indicating that President Joe Biden will look to act without Republican support if there is no consensus when Congress returns from its Memorial Day break.

The two sides remain far apart. Republican senators last week outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal as a counteroffer to Biden's $1.7 trillion proposal, and they said they would not go along with his plans to raise the corporate tax from 21% to 28% to pay for new spending.

Republicans want to shift unspent COVID-19 relief dollars to help cover the costs, a nonstarter for many Democrats and a proposal that Biden is finding unworkable, a White House adviser told The Associated Press on Friday.

Carolyn Kaster/AP Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at Union Station in Washington, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Buttigieg met with transit and rail workers, as well as officials from Amtrak, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the Maryland Transit Administration and the Virginia Railway Express. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

5. Does Naomi Osaka need to pull a Marshawn Lynch?

Naomi Osaka has been fined $15,000 for skipping the post-match news conference after her first-round win, according to a statement issued Sunday.

Osaka had announced last week she would not take part in press conferences and media interviews at Roland-Garros stadium over mental health concerns. Osaka anticipated the fine, and in her post days earlier, said that she hopes the money "will go towards a mental health charity."

In addition to the fine, the statement threatened Osaka with stiffer penalties including suspension by the four Grand Slam tournaments if she continues to avoid the media obligations players have.

Naomi Osaka fined $15K for skipping French Open media interviews

Today's Forecast

Scattered storms expected for Memorial Day:

Latest Weather Forecast: Monday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

Beginning on the night of May 31, 1921, thousands of white citizens in Tulsa, Oklahoma descended on the city’s predominantly Black Greenwood District, burning homes and businesses to the ground and killing hundreds of people. Long mischaracterized as a race riot, rather than mass murder, the Tulsa Race Massacre stands as one of the worst incidents of racial violence in the nation’s history.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."