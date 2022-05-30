5 Things To Know on Monday, May 30, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Where to honor the fallen in South Florida

On Memorial Day, we remember and honor those who have fallen for our freedoms.

There are several events through South Florida. You can find a city-by-city guide at the link above.

This morning, expect temperatures in the mid-70s and upper 60s for the Treasure Coast with spotty showers. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and scattered storms possible mainly moving west by late-afternoon.

2. Tropical development possible this week in the Gulf

While there is no chance of tropical development in the next two days, the chance increases to a 30% within the next five days.

Agatha, this year’s first named storm in the eastern Pacific, formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast Sunday and rapidly gained power ahead of an expected strike along a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns as a major storm.

Because the storm's current path would carry it over the narrow waist of Mexico’s isthmus, the hurricane center said there was a chance the storm’s remnants could reemerge over the Gulf of Mexico.

3. DOJ opening investigation into police response in Uvalde school shooting

The Department of Justice said it will open an investigation into the handling of law enforcement during Tuesday's mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said Friday school district Police Chief Pete Arredondo made the wrong decision for police to not enter the classroom to encounter the gunman responsible for killing 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

McCraw revealed that an on-scene commander made a calculation that the event transitioned from an active shooter situation to a barricade event. McCraw added that it took more than an hour for officers to enter the room.

4. Judge gives initial OK to $1B Surfside deal

A Florida judge on Saturday gave initial approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion to families who lost loved ones in the collapse last year of a Florida beachfront condominium building in which 98 people died.

The quick settlement of the unprecedented collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building in the early morning hours of June 24, 2021, means that potentially years of court battles will be avoided.

The money comes from several sources, including insurance companies, engineering companies and a luxury condominium that had recently been built next door. None of the parties are admitting wrongdoing.

5. 'Top Gun: Maverick' wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening

Forget breaking the sound barrier: Tom Cruise just flew past a major career milestone.

The 59-year-old superstar just got his first $100 million opening weekend with "Top Gun: Maverick." In its first three days in North American theaters, the long-in-the-works sequel earned an estimated $124 million in ticket sales, Paramount Pictures said Sunday. Including international showings, its worldwide total is $248 million.

It's a supersonic start for a film that still has the wide-open skies of Memorial Day itself to rake in even more cash. According to projections and estimates, by Monday's close, "Top Gun: Maverick" will likely have over $150 million.

Today's Forecast

Scattered showers expected on Memorial Day

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Monday, May, 30, 2022

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On May 30, 1431, at Rouen in English-controlled Normandy, Joan of Arc, the peasant girl who became the savior of France, is burned at the stake for heresy.

