5 Things To Know On Monday, May 3, 2021

1. Several migrants detained after boat comes ashore in Boynton Beach

Officials say several migrants have been detained after a boat came ashore Monday morning.

The boat can be seen near Gulf Stream Park in Boynton Beach.

According to officials, around 29 to 30 migrants were on the boat.

2. Budget, bass, bicycle seats: Florida passes big mix of bills

The Florida Legislature approved bills that will make it more difficult to vote, create tough penalties for violent protests, shield businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits, ban transgenders from girls' sports and make it more difficult for citizens to change the constitution.

They also passed bills during the 60-day session that ended Friday dealing with bicycle seats, largemouth bass, bestiality, flying squirrels, the delivery of cocktails and approved a $101.5 billion state budget.

Overall, more than 270 bills were passed including just about all of the priorities of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican leadership.

3. Restaurants can start applying for 'revitalization fund' on Monday

Whether you own a restaurant, bar, food truck or bakery the Small Business Administration has a new relief program to help struggling business in the food and beverage industry

If approved applicants can receive a grant equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location.

Funds can be used to cover a variety of expenses such as payroll, utilities, mortgage and operating costs. To learn more about the program, click here.

4. SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth with rare night splashdown

SpaceX has delivered four astronauts back to Earth, making the first U.S. crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot in 1968.

The Dragon capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Panhandle early Sunday, just 6 1/2 hours after departing the International Space Station.

The astronauts, three American and one Japanese, spent nearly six months at the orbiting lab. They flew back in the same capsule in which they launched from Florida in November.

5. Stuart rallies for manatees after spike in deaths

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 670 manatees have died across the state of Florida already in 2021. More than the 637 that died all of 2020.

Saturday, environmentalists rallied for the health of area waterways that these creatures call home.

Advocates say the Indian River Lagoon is one of Florida's most important estuaries. But they said it has suffered a series of harmful algal blooms that could be leading to a major decrease in seagrass, an important food source for manatees.

