5 Things To Know On Monday, May 10, 2021

1. Want to get vaccinated? It just got easier:

Publix announced it would begin accepting walk-in customers for COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.

Publix says anyone 18 and older who want either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine can walk into a Publix Pharmacy location, without an appointment, while supplies last.

Appointments will still be available for those who prefer them and can be made through the online reservation system here.

2. Officials investigating fire near Spanish Lakes community in Port St. Lucie

Officials will begin investigating a brush fire that spread near the Spanish Lakes community in Port St. Lucie on Sunday.

Dozens of residents who live east of Silver Oak Drive were asked to evacuate and residents of Spanish Lakes Original sheltered in place.

The fire engulfed three homes and two cars, but no one was injured.

3. Kentucky Derby Drama: Medina Spirit fails drug test

Churchill Downs has suspended trainer Bob Baffert from entering horses at the track and suggested that it would invalidate Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby victory if the results of a failed postrace drug test are upheld.

The announcement from Churchill Downs came shortly after Baffert held a news conference to announce the failed drug test, which the Hall of Fame trainer vowed to fight "tooth and nail."

The colt won the Kentucky Derby on May 1 by a half-length over Mandaloun.

4. Want to sail away? You may have to fly first:

Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is threatening to skip Florida ports because of the governor's order banning businesses from requiring that customers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company says Gov. Ron DeSantis' order conflicts with guidelines from federal health authorities that would let cruise ships sail in U.S. waters if passengers and crew members are vaccinated.

The CEO says if Norwegian can't operate in Florida, it can go to other states or the Caribbean.

5. What happened with that Chinese rocket?

China's space agency says a core segment of its biggest rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere in the Indian Ocean above the Maldives.

China said most of the debris burned up early Sunday.

Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell tracked the tumbling rocket part and tweeted that "An ocean reentry was always statistically the most likely. It appears China won its gamble… But it was still reckless."

On This Day In History

On May 10, 1869, the presidents of the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads meet in Promontory, Utah, and drive a ceremonial last spike into a rail line that connects their railroads. This made transcontinental railroad travel possible for the first time in U.S. history. No longer would western-bound travelers need to take the long and dangerous journey by wagon train.

