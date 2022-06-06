5 Things To Know On Monday, June 6, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Tropical Storm Alex forms after drenching South Florida

Tropical Storm Alex formed early Sunday after bringing heavy rain and flooding to South Florida a day prior, becoming the first named storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.

Our area picked up a solid 4-8" of rain across the region, but now we begin to dry out.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting an above-average year, with 14 to 21 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to six major hurricanes -- of Category 3 strength or greater.

2. Special Olympics drops vaccine rule after Florida threatens $27M fine

The Special Olympics has dropped a coronavirus vaccine mandate for its games in Orlando after Florida moved to fine the organization $27.5 million for violating a state law against such rules.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the organization had removed the requirement for its competition in the state, which is scheduled to run June 5 to June 12.

The Florida health department notified the Special Olympics of the fine in a letter Thursday that said the organization would be fined $27.5 million for 5,500 violations of state law for requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination for attendees or participants.

3. Gov. Ron DeSantis reverses funding cut for school mask mandates

A dozen Florida school districts — including those in Palm Beach and Indian River counties — won't lose funding after all.

The budget passed by the Florida legislature included a $200 million loss for school districts that ignored Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order banning mask mandates.

In a letter to education commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., DeSantis instructed the Department of Education to ignore the decision and "reward eligible schools for their achievements, as districts' actions have no bearing on a school's eligibility."

4. Police: Man threatened shooting at West Palm Beach Pride event

Police are looking to identify a man with a gun who made online threats to shoot people at the Pride on the Block event in downtown West Palm Beach.

Police obtained information on Sunday that a Black man, approximately 15-25 years old, made a video online threat.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

5. Delray Beach native Coco Gauff's ranking to career-high 13th

Delray Beach teenager Coco Gauff rose to a career-best No. 13 in the WTA rankings on Monday after her runner-up finish to No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the French Open.

Gauff jumped 10 spots by getting to her first Grand Slam final before losing to Swiatek 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday.

Gauff had never been past the quarterfinals at a major tournament. She made it to the finals of singles and doubles at Roland Garros.

Today's Forecast

Back to our summertime weather pattern

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Monday, June 6, 2022

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On June 6, 1944, Supreme Allied Commander General Dwight D. Eisenhower gives the go-ahead for the largest amphibious military operation in history: Operation Overlord, the Allied invasion of northern France, commonly known as D-Day.

