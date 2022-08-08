5 Things To Know on Monday, August 8, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Senate Democrats approve big Biden deal

Democrats held united, 51-50, after months of negotiating for a bill that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations.

The estimated $740 billion package heads next to the House, where lawmakers are poised to deliver on Biden's priorities

It includes the largest-ever federal effort on climate change — close to $400 billion — caps out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare to $2,000 a year and extends expiring subsidies that help 13 million people afford health insurance. By raising corporate taxes, the whole package is paid for, with some $300 billion extra revenue for deficit reduction.

Senate Democrats approve big Biden deal

2. Tropical depression may form this week in the Atlantic

The tropics have been quiet for over a month now, but now we're heading into the busier months of August, September and October.

A tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic is moving west and could become a depression by mid-late week.

It has a 10% chance of development in two days and a 40% chance of development in five days. If it takes on a name, it would become Danielle.

Tropical depression may form this week in the Atlantic

3. 800 compete to remove invasive snakes from Everglades

More than 800 competitors will be trudging through the Florida Everglades for eight days, in search of invasive Burmese pythons that will bring in thousands of dollars in prize money.

The python hunt officially began Friday morning and runs through 5 p.m. on Aug. 15, according to officials who gathered in Miami to kick off the annual event.

Cash prizes of up to $2,500 are available in both the professional and novice categories for those who remove the most pythons, officials said.

800 compete to remove invasive snakes from Everglades

4. Andrew Warren vows to fight Gov. Ron DeSantis suspension

A Hillsborough County prosecutor is vowing to fight his suspension from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state's 15-week abortion ban.

Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended last week from his twice-elected post as state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, said in a Facebook video message and news release Sunday he plans a "vigorous defense" by his legal team but did not give specifics.

Warren contended Sunday the governor was essentially seeking to nullify the will of voters in the Tampa area who elected him in 2016 and 2020.

State Attorney Andrew Warren addresses suspension

5. Duke's Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years

It’s an end of era for Jupiter staple, Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Cafe.

A letter to customers is now posted on their doors saying Palm Beach County made major changes to their contract which makes "operating the business at that location no longer financially feasible."

"It was increased rent that was difficult, but that part we could get around," said co-owner, Jennifer Wilson. "But there was really a lot of increased liability in the contract."

Duke's Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years

Today's Forecast

Hot and humid, rain pushes west in the afternoon

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

In an evening televised address on August 8, 1974, President Richard M. Nixon announces his intention to become the first president in American history to resign. With impeachment proceedings underway against him for his involvement in the Watergate affair, Nixon was finally bowing to pressure from the public and Congress to leave the White House.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."