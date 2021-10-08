5 Things To Know on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Senate dodges US debt disaster, votes to extend borrowing

The Senate has dodged a U.S. debt disaster by approving legislation to lift the federal limit on new borrowing by nearly a half-trillion dollars.

Alex Brandon/AP Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks with reporters as he walks to his office on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

2. Trooper, woman escape serious injuries after chain-reaction crash on I-95 in Palm Beach County

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a car that caused a dangerous interstate crash that left a trooper and woman running for their lives.

3. Loxahatchee man files lawsuit to force doctors to treat wife with controversial drug Ivermectin

A man has filed a lawsuit seeking to have his wife, who is hospitalized and on a ventilator with COVID-19, be treated with a drug that has not been approved by the FDA to fight the virus.

Associated Press The packaging and a container of veterinary ivermectin is seen in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday Jan. 29, 2021.

4. Palm Beach Atlantic University to swear in first female president

Palm Beach Atlantic University will swear in its first female president. A special ceremony will be held Friday morning for Dr. Debra Schwinn, the ninth president in the school's history.

5. Food distribution event Friday morning at Palm Beach Outlets

Five-hundred boxes of food are being distributed to families in need at the Palm Beach Outlets. Friday's event is hosted by the nonprofit "Tree of Life."

Today's Forecast

Highs in the upper 80s with heat index values in the upper 90s-triple digits. Scattered showers and storms are possible through the weekend.

First Alert Traffic

One right lane is blocked on Florida’s Turnpike southbound in southern Martin County after a semi crashed and strew cargo along a portion of the road.

On This Day In History

The Great Chicago Fire began on Oct. 8, 1871. The three-day disaster killed about 300 people and destroyed an estimated 17,500 buildings in the city.

