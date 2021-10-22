5 Things To Know on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Brian Laundrie's movements, decisions during disappearance questioned

The FBI has confirmed the remains found at a wildlife reserve in southwest Florida are those of Brian Laundrie. Now, investigators are seeking to piece together more about how he and Gabby Petito both died.

2. Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired prop gun on movie set, killing woman

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his new film "Rust" in New Mexico that killed the movie's director of photography.

3. School board members believe ongoing threats, harassment part of organized effort

Florida school board members harassed and bullied reveal the extent of the threats they've received and why, they believe, this harassment represents a much bigger problem.

4. CDC director signs off on Johnson & Johnson, Moderna boosters

Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rachelle Walensky signed off on a recommendation to offer COVID-19 booster shots from Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago are already eligible for a booster.

5. FAU launches campaigns to prevent domestic violence

Police at Florida Atlantic University are asking students and faculty members who may be victims of domestic violence to come forward.

Today's Forecast

Highs this afternoon in the upper 80s with some showers and storms possible through later this evening.

South Florida Friday morning forecast (10/22/21)

First Alert Traffic

There are no major traffic tie-ups to hamper your morning commute.

On This Day In History

President John F. Kennedy alerted Americans to the Cuban missile crisis on Oct. 22, 1962, declaring a naval blockade to prevent further missile shipments to the island country.

