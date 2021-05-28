5 Things To Know On Friday, May 28, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. The real meaning of Memorial Day: Navy Seals paddling from Key West to Fort Pierce

A six-man team of former Seals is on a different mission are paddling from Key West to Fort Pierce raising money for charities like The Navy Seal Museum Family Support, Scholarship fund, Trident House, and more.

When they reach their last stop on Memorial Day, seven names of fallen Navy Seals will be etched into the wall of honor at the Navy Seal Museum in Fort Pierce.

The team has raised $75,000 since opening up donations in April. To learn how to donate, click here.

Team of former Navy Seals paddling from Key West to Fort Pierce raising money for charities

2. Facebook v Florida: Federal lawsuit filed against Florida's new social media law

The Computer and Communications Industry Association, which counts Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Intel and Twitter, have co-filed a lawsuit in a Florida federal court against Governor Ron DeSantis’ new social media law.

In addition to the constitutional challenges, the lawsuit challenged the law under the recently controversial Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

For his part, Governor DeSantis blasted “Silicon Valley elites” in a statement when he signed the law.

Federal lawsuit filed against Florida's new social media law

3. Speaking of DeSantis challenges: Governor threatens cruise company with fines

Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group, is the first cruise line to get approval from the CDC to sail with paying passengers, but DeSantis is threatening with fines due to their vaccine requirements.

However, the CDC approval hinges on a vaccine requirement. To meet the CDC requirement, Celebrity will require 100% of crew members and 95% of passengers who will be on board the Celebrity Edge to be fully vaccinated when the ship sets sail on June 26 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and for sailings thereafter.

DeSantis says the vaccine requirements put in place by the cruise line violate the spirit of the Governor’s Emergency Order 21-81, which prohibits vaccine passports.

CDC approves first revenue cruise from Florida, but DeSantis threatens fines

4. Former Sebastian council members found guilty of violating Sunshine Law

Damien Gilliams and Pamela Parris were convicted by a six-member jury Thursday at the Indian River County Courthouse in Vero Beach. Gilliams and Parris were removed from office after a special election last fall.

The former City Council members were accused of holding an illegal meeting during which they voted to remove Mayor Ed Dodd and fire the city manager, city clerk and city attorney.

Florida law requires that all meetings of any state, county or municipal board or commission be open to the public.

Former Sebastian council members found guilty of violating Sunshine Law

5. The French Open starts Sunday, but don't expect to see a Naomi Osaka press conference

Naomi Osaka says she won't do news conferences at the French Open and she makes a compelling argument about mental health.

"I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one," Osaka said in her post, saying that reporters ask questions that have been answered before, or asked questions that "bring doubt into our minds."

Osaka, ranked number two women's tennis player in the world, says she's aware she will be fined for not appearing at press conferences for events and hopes the money will be donated to a mental health charity.

Today's Forecast

Hot, muggy and some storms Memorial Day weekend:

Latest Weather Forecast: Friday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."