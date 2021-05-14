5 Things To Know On Friday, May 14, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Cheers or jeers? Florida makes alcohol to-go permanent:

At least one thing from the COVID-19 pandemic is sticking around in Florida: buying alcohol to-go from restaurants.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that makes alcohol to-go and delivery a permanent fixture in the Sunshine State.

The restaurant industry has applauded the measure, but critics worry it could enable drinking and driving.

DeSantis says Florida will fill void if 'small cruise lines' leave

2. What do the CDC and the rapper Future have in common? Mask off:

In a major shift, the CDC announced Thursday that it’s easing its indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

The agency still recommends that masks be worn while traveling, including planes, trains and buses. Masks should also still be worn in transportation hubs, like airports.

As for unvaccinated people, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said they remain at risk of falling ill with COVID-19 or spreading the virus to others.

Biden speaks about CDC relaxing mask guidance

3. Where do schools stand on masks? Depends on the county:

Face masks will be optional for Palm Beach County students next school year, Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy announced on Thursday.

In neighboring Martin County, school board members voted Wednesday night to require masks inside schools for the remainder of the academic year, which ends on May 28. After that, faccial coverings will be optional for the Summer Transition Phase starting on June 1.

In Okeechobee County, face masks are now recommended but not required inside schools. Officials with the School District of Indian River County said they're planning to make masks optional for students next school year.

Masks will be optional in Palm Beach County schools, board member suggests

4. DeSantis says Florida will fill void if "small cruise lines" leave

Calling Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings “not one of the bigger ones,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that if smaller cruise lines want to leave the state because of bans on vaccine requirements, their void will be filled.

Miami-based Norwegian is the third-largest cruise line in the world and has three ports of departure in Florida — Miami, Port Canaveral and Tampa.

The federal government is getting ready to let cruises sail again, but only if nearly all passengers and crew are vaccinated against the virus. DeSantis is suing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the no-sail order.

DeSantis says Florida will fill void if 'small cruise lines' leave

5. Has it not been your day, your month, or even your year? 'Friends' will be there for you soon!

A trailer for the long-awaited "Friends" reunion special is finally here!

In the trailer, you see the iconic NBC comedy series cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, returning to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot.

"Friends: The Reunion" premieres on May 27.

The One Where We Get to See Our Favorites Back Together Again. The #FriendsReunion is coming on May 27 only on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/HDIFOEXcxu — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) May 13, 2021

On This Day In History

On May 14, 1973, Skylab, America’s first space station, is successfully launched into an orbit around the earth.

