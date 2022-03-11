5 things to know on Friday, March 11, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida will suspend gas tax but not until October

Florida drivers will receive some relief at the gas pump, but it won't be coming anytime soon.

State lawmakers on Wednesday agreed to suspend the state's gas tax but not until October.

2. Port St. Lucie girl made 'kill list' targeting 8 students, sheriff's office says

A 14-year-old St. Lucie County girl is under arrest after authorities said she made a "kill list" targeting eight students.

The teen — who WPTV is not naming because she's a minor — is a student at West Gate K-8 School, located at 1050 Northwest Cashmere Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

3. Lockout has ended, Major League Baseball is back

Baseball is coming back, and the businesses that rely on Spring Training tourism are hoping the new labor deal reached Thursday can help save their bottom line.

4. Human remains found near 'gator-infested' waters at Hungryland Wildlife Preserve in Martin County

State and local officials in Martin County are searching a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife Preserve after human remains were found Wednesday.

In a post on the Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, investigators said the remains were found near a "gator-infested canal bank" about three miles inside the park.

5. Shortage of Palm Tran bus drivers creating 'operational challenges'

As fuel frustration sets in, Contact 5 has discovered there is a shortage of drivers at Palm Tran, the public transit system that serves Palm Beach County.

That translates into delayed buses and riders being left in a lurch.

Today's Forecast

This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s, but feeling warmer with the humidity.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On March 11, 2011, the largest earthquake ever recorded in Japan causes massive devastation, and the ensuing tsunami decimates the Tōhoku region of northeastern Honshu. On top of the already-horrific destruction and loss of life, the natural disaster also gives rise to a nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

