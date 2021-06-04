5 Things To Know On Friday, June 4, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. DeSantis v CDC: Will cruises set sail from Florida?

A federal court mediator declared an impasse in talks between Florida and the CDC to settle their dispute over cruises.

The CDC has provided guidelines and cruise lines are resuming operations, but Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he won't exempt the cruise industry from his executive order prohibiting COVID-19 "vaccine passports."

Broward County Mayor Steve Geller, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy sent a letter to DeSantis saying his "strict adherence" to his own rules "will prevent what all four of us want, which is to reopen cruising in Florida."

DeSantis rips CDC as Florida hits impasse in talks over cruises

2. Is it safe to drink the water? Depends on who and where you are:

A West Palm Beach water advisory issued last week for vulnerable members of the population will continue, but the latest samples show cylindrospermopsin levels below the .7 micrograms per liter approved by the EPA.

The Okeechobee Utility Authority is doing its own testing for potential toxins in its drinking water now that algae is visible on Lake Okeechobee.

Aside from the City of West Palm Beach, the Okeechobee Utility Authority is the only other utility in Palm Beach County or the Treasure Coast using surface water as the main source for their drinking water supply.

West Palm Beach officials hope to lift water advisory soon

3. Boynton Beach police holding gun buyback event Saturday

The Boynton Beach Police Department is hosting a gun buyback event to provide an opportunity for community members to safely and legally get rid of unwanted, functional firearms.

The event will be on Saturday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Boynton Beach Church of God House of Kingdom Worship, located at 135 Northeast 7th Ave.

Participants will receive a $100 gift card for each functional handgun and a $200 gift card for each functional rifle/long gun on a first come, first served basis. The gift cards are to Target and Walmart.

Boynton Beach police holding gun buyback event Saturday

4. Registration opens for Florida's 2021 Python Challenge

The 10-day python removal competition begins at 8 a.m. on July 9 and ends at 5 p.m. on July 18.

The annual challenge aims to remove invasive Burmese pythons from Florida's ecosystem. The snakes, which can grow up to 20 feet and 200 pounds, can cause "major damage" to our environment, DeSantis said.

Python hunting is legal year-round in Florida, but the Python Challenge offers prizes. Participants will receive rewards for removing the most pythons, removing the longest python, and removing the heaviest python.

Florida governor kicks off 2021 Python Challenge

5. Threat prompts increased school police presence at Palm Beach Central High School

The School District of Palm Beach County said there will be an increased school police presence at Palm Beach Central High School Friday due to a threat.

"I want to let you know that this afternoon, multiple students reported graffiti in a bathroom stall that included a threat to the school. The message was brought to administrators’ attention, and we are working with School Police to determine who is responsible. Once we find the person or people responsible, they will face punishment as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct, as well as the possibility of criminal charges," Principal Edgecomb sent parents in an email.

"Even though we don’t believe this to be a credible threat, we take this extremely seriously. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have an increased School Police presence on campus Friday," the email also said.

Threat prompts increased school police presence at Palm Beach Central High School

