5 Things To Know on Friday, June 3, 2022

1. Tropical storm warning issued for South Florida ahead of potential 'Alex'

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for most of South and Central Florida.

The National Hurricane Center says Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to bring drenching rain to South Florida on Friday and Saturday.

According to WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Kahtia Hall, the system is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex Friday as it moves closer to the Florida Peninsula.

2. Skeletal remains found in 1974 identified as missing teen, possible victim of serial killer

After nearly five decades, officials say they've identified a teen girl whose skeletal remains were discovered tied to a tree in 1974.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Detective Bill Springer said Susan Poole, who was born in 1957, may have been the victim of serial killer Gerard Schaefer, a former Wilton Manors police officer and Martin County deputy who was convicted in 1973 of murdering two girls.

Schaefer, who investigators said preyed on young girls who were hitchhiking, was stabbed to death by a fellow inmate in Florida State Prison in the mid-90s.

3. Coco Gauff, 18, to face No. 1 Iga Swiatek in French Open final

Delray Beach native Coco Gauff has reached her first Grand Slam final by beating Martina Trevisan of Italy 6-3, 6-1 at the French Open.

The 18th-seeded Gauff will face No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the championship on Saturday.

The 18-year-old has won all 12 sets she's played in the tournament.

4. Biden urges Congress to pass gun reform in prime-time address to Nation

President Joe Biden has delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control.

In an address to the nation Thursday night, he called on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

He says that if legislators fail to act, voters should use their “outrage” to turn gun violence into a central issue in November’s midterm elections.

5. Most of South Florida listed in 'high' COVID-19 community category

All South Florida counties, except for Okeechobee, are in the highest of three COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly update posted Thursday.

Joining Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade in "high" are Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River with Okeechobee remaining at "medium." Two weeks ago Indian River was "low."

Cases statewide are at the highest level since mid-February (68,378 past week according to CDC), the positivity rate of 13.4% (two weeks ago) is greatest since early February, hospitalizations (2,896 Thursday) are the most since March 1 and deaths' increase (270 for 14 days two weeks ago) is up from 230 two weeks ago.

