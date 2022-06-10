5 Things To Know on Friday, June 10, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. House Jan. 6 Select Committee holds 1st public hearing

Thursday’s hearing essentially served as an eight-part launch for the committee as it prepares to issue a report on what led to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Liz Cheney, who went from a member of the House GOP leadership to a party outcast, said Monday’s hearing would focus on how Trump learned that allegations that the 2020 election was rigged are false. She said the third hearing would focus on how he enlisted Attorney General Bill Barr to assist in the efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Cheney said future hearings would focus on Trump pressuring Pence to throw out Electoral College results, how Trump pressured state officials, and how he directed people to the Capitol. Cheney said the final hearing would be on Trump’s actions as the insurrection occurred.

2. Gas is now $5 a gallon on average

The national average price for a gallon of regular gas is nearly $5, according to GasBuddy data.

The culprit? It depends on who you ask.

The best answer is that it might be a mix of everything, from the war in Ukraine to refinery back-ups and global supply chain hangups. It won't see a fix overnight.

3. Wave of Florida homeowners forced to use Citizens Insurance

Homeowners in Florida are signing up for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation at a frantic pace as hurricane season begins and the state's insurance crisis seems to deepen.

What's driving this is mostly canceled policies and suddenly insolvent companies cutting homeowners loose right at the start of hurricane season.

"Currently Citizens, I believe, is taking over 30,000 policies a month," Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana said. “The more people in Citizens, the worse it can be for the Florida economy and Florida consumers."

4. You'll be able to see 5 planets aligned this month

For one night, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are lining up in order with the added bonus of a waning crescent moon joining the formation. This phenomenon, when two or three planets line up in the night sky, is called a conjunction.

Events with two or even three planets in alignment are fairly common, but having five planets line up across the night sky is a fairly rare occurrence, according to the astronomy news source Sky & Telescope. The last time five planets lined up like this was December 2004 and the next time it’s expected to happen will be in 2040.

Friday, June 24 will undoubtedly be the best day to see this planetary lineup, but it’s actually possible to get a glimpse of all five planets on any morning between now and then.



5. YOUR WEEKEND: Kid Rock, Belmont Stakes, James Davis, Pride Festival and Hatchling Frenzy

This weekend's 5 Fun Things list includes live music resonating from our Coral Skies, the final jewel in the Triple Crown being awarded, laughs at the Improv, Pride in Delray, and even a beach cleanup.

The 154th running of the Belmont Stakes is on Saturday, June 11 at 5 p.m. on WPTV. Post time is 6:45 p.m. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is scheduled to compete. The only place in Palm Beach County to legally watch and wager on the final jewel in the Triple Crown is at the Palm Beach Kennel Club (PBKC).

You can see the full list of events at the link aboe.

Today's Forecast

Flood Watch for coastal Palm Beach County through midnight

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Friday, June 10, 2022

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On June 10, 1752, Benjamin Franklin was said to have flown a kite during a thunderstorm to collect ambient electrical charge in a Leyden jar, enabling him to demonstrate the connection between lightning and electricity.

