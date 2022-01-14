5 Things To Know On Friday, January 14, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Supreme Court blocks vaccine-or-test mandate for US businesses

The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.

At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

The president said that it will now be up to states and individual employers to decide how they want to proceed with mandates on vaccines, which still won't apply to most health care workers per the high court ruling.

2. South Florida Fair, Stuart Boat show and more this weekend

It'll be a busy weekend in South Florida with several events returning. You can see a full list at the link above.

The South Florida Fair is back and patrons can look forward to rides, food, music, art and even robot battles. It'll take place from Jan. 14-30 at 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL.

At the Stuart Boat Show, the open-air exhibits and on-water experiences bring a real-life appreciation of the boating life and what it has to offer. The show runs from Friday to Sunday at 54-290 NW Dixie Hwy, Stuart, FL.

3. Brightline to test passengerless trains between West Palm Beach, Cocoa

Starting Monday, Brightline will begin running passengerless trains between West Palm Beach and Cocoa. The trains will run daily throughout 2022.

Brightline says the passengerless trips will be an opportunity for locomotive engineers and train conductors to learn the tracks and territory along a 130 mile stretch of the corridor.

The high-speed rail service says their expansion to Orlando is more than 70% complete. They hope to start transporting passengers in 2023.

4. LGBTQ+ advocates call for change as nation faces blood donation shortage

The American Red Cross is reporting the United States faces the worst blood shortage in over a decade and now members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as many who want to help the cause continue to be turned away.

According to FDA rules, you can't donate blood if in the last three months you're a man who has had sex with another man or if you're a woman who has had sex with a man who has also had sex with a man.

The CDC said all blood that is donated is screened for pathogens such as HIV and advocates say it's time to do away with restrictions that are only limiting the supply.

5. Researchers say cannabis compounds might prevent COVID-19 infection

Researchers in Oregon say that compounds found in cannabis could possibly prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering healthy human cells.

According to the study, the compounds can prevent the virus from entering cells and causing infection by binding to spike proteins.

The researchers tested the compounds’ effects against the SARS-CoV-2 alpha variant B.1.1.7 and the beta variant B.1.35.

Researchers say their study did not have human subjects.

On This Day In History

On January 14, 1973, the Miami Dolphins achieve something no NFL team has repeated: a perfect season. The Dolphins held on to beat Washington, 14-7, in Super Bowl VII, capping a 17-0 season.

