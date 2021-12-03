5 Things To Know On Friday, December 3, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Ryan Rogers stabbed to death by 'homeless drifter' in 'completely random act,' police say

Semmie Williams Jr., a homeless drifter accused of fatally stabbing a 14-year-old boy in Palm Beach Gardens, traveled from Miami to Palm Beach County on the same day of his random encounter with Ryan Rogers, a probable cause affidavit revealed Thursday.

A probable cause affidavit from the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department details how DNA evidence collected at the crime scene and found on a bloodstained bandana in the suspect's possession led police to Williams.

Williams is being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.

Timeline of Ryan Rogers death investigation

2. Ex-Epstein staffer testifies teen accusers visited mansion

Juan Patricio Alessi, a former housekeeper, is testifying that two women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing them as teens were repeated visitors to his Palm Beach mansion and that they were summoned by Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The case against Maxwell stems from four now-adult women who said she recruited them into being sexually abused by Epstein.

Maxwell denies the allegations, and her lawyers say prosecutors are going after her because they can’t try Epstein. He killed himself in 2019 while jailed on sex trafficking charges.

Experts explain what we could learn from in Ghislaine Maxwell trial.mp4

3. President Biden announces new plans to fight COVID-19

President Joe Biden laid out a nine-prong campaign Thursday to combat COVID-19 and the new omicron variant as winter approaches.

"[The plan] doesn't include shutdowns or lockdowns but widespread vaccinations and boosters and testing," Biden said.

The president said the U.S. is strengthening international travel rules to the U.S., including having everyone provide a negative COVID-19 test 24 hours before their departing flight. The rule was previously 72 hours. There is still no testing requirement for domestic flights.

Biden announces plan to increase boosters, testing to fight omicron

4. Senate passes stopgap funding bill, avoiding shutdown

The Senate has passed a stopgap spending bill that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18.

The vote in the Senate came after Republicans failed to pass an amendment that would have stripped funding for vaccine mandates.

The House had approved the bill earlier in the day.

Senate passes stopgap funding bill, avoiding shutdown

5. Your Weekend: Holiday Boat Parade, Spamilton, botanical light displays

Some of South Florida's true holiday treasures are back this weekend so it's time for us to have fun and make some great memories.

On Saturday, watch hundreds of boats twinkling with Christmas lights, Santa Hats, and your favorite holiday decorations at The Marine Industries Association of 'Palm Beach County Holiday Boat Parade.'

Learn about more shows, light displays and more at the link above.

The Cast of Spamilton asked if we were paying attention

Today's Forecast

Getting warmer and more muggy by next week

Latest Weather Forecast: Friday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On December 3, 1967, 53-year-old Louis Washkansky receives the first human heart transplant at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa.

