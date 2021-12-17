5 Things To Know On Friday, December 17, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

A federal judge has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s sweeping deal to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found flaws in the way the bankruptcy settlement protects members of the Sackler family from lawsuits.

The decision Thursday sides with one federal government office, eight states and a handful of other parties over thousands who had claims against Purdue and came to support the settlement.

2. Florida reports most coronavirus cases since Sept. 24

After weeks of averaging fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, Florida’s coronavirus infections are beginning to sharply increase.

Florida reported 6,848 new coronavirus residents' cases, the most since 7,184 on Sept. 24. Florida also reported 117 more deaths.

The case total from the past three days alone is higher than the 13,530 new cases Florida reported for all of last week.

3. CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shot

Thursday’s recommendation came after a review of new safety data about rare (9 in 16 million), but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to J&J’s shot.

The CDC has reported 54 cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome in the U.S. since the Johnson & Johnson vaccine became available. Nine people have reportedly died.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t have the same risk, health officials say. The CDC still must decide whether to accept the unusual recommendation.

4. Who needs Jeopardy? LeVar Burton to host Scripps National Spelling Bee

Actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton will host the the televised Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals on June 1 and the finals on June 2, 2022.

The Bee is the nation’s longest-running educational competition, having launched in 1925, and has aired on ESPN platforms since 1994.

However, Scripps has ended its partnership with ESPN so you will find the spelling bee on ION and Bounce.

5. Defense case in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial enters second day

A former office worker for financier Jeffrey Epstein has testified at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial that she didn't witness misconduct by Maxwell during the six years she worked with her.

The testimony by the first defense witness on Thursday came after a New York City jury heard four women detail accusations that they were teens when they became victims of a sex-abuse scheme devised by Maxwell and Epstein.

The judge now says the jury will likely get the case on Monday after closing arguments.

On This Day In History

Near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Orville and Wilbur Wright make the first successful flight in history of a self-propelled, heavier-than-air aircraft on December 17, 1903.

