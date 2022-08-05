5 Things To Know on Friday, August 5, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Sinema agrees to economic bill, signaling Democrats have enough votes

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said that she will now agree to "move forward" and support the Democrats' economic bill giving the party the sign that they have the 50 votes needed to pass the legislation by the weekend.

Sinema released a statement revealing that she had "won" several challenges related to tax provisions in the bill.

Part of those provision amendments included removing a tax on carried interest that would have brought in $14 billion according to estimates, and would have affected hedge fund managers and private equity firm profits.

2. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough County state attorney

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced he's suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County effective immediately because of his "neglect of duty."

According to a newly issued executive order, DeSantis said Warren has refused of prosecute "abortion crimes" related to several state laws.

Warren said he's "shocked at the blatant violation of one of the most fundamental principals of our democracy, that the people, the voters get to elect elected officials."

3. State rests after jurors get rare view of still bloody Parkland school

Jurors in the trial of convicted school shooter Nikolas Cruz toured the still blood-spattered rooms of a three-story building at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday.

The seven-man, five-woman jury and 10 alternates were bused under heavy security 30 miles from the Broward County Courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale to the suburban school, where classes don't resume until later this month.

Soon after, prosecutors rested their case, and Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer dismissed jurors until the trial resumes Aug. 22.

4. New rule would make getting a refund for a canceled or delayed flight easier

The Department of Transportation announced new proposed rules for the airline industry that would make it easier for customers to garner refunds for flights delayed or significantly changed.

The Transportation Department has required airlines to offer refunds when flights are canceled or “significantly changed.”

Under a new proposal from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, those would now include changes that affect the departure and/or arrival times by three hours, increase number of connections or change in location.

5. South Florida Breweries celebrate International Beer Day

Today is International Beer Day!

WPTV NewsChannel 5 asked our local breweries to highlight a beer that's new or one they are most proud of and we created an interactive map for you to search for a brewery near your home.



On August 5, 1861, President Lincoln imposes the first federal income tax by signing the Revenue Act. Strapped for cash with which to pursue the Civil War, Lincoln and Congress agreed to impose a 3 percent tax on annual incomes over $800.

