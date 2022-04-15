5 Things To Know On Friday, April 15, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Gov. DeSantis signs controversial 15-week abortion ban

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the 15-week abortion ban into law at a church in Kissimmee on Thursday.

It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking.

The move comes amid a growing conservative push to restrict abortion ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit access to the procedure nationwide.

2. Loggerhead Marinelife Center's hospital staff resigns

All staff workers in the veterinary hospital section of the Loggerhead Marinelife Center have either left or given their two week or a month notice and none will be there by early May.

And once again, there are no turtles at the site’s 26 pools that house the sea animals.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which determines when and if Loggerhead Marinelife Center can take in more turtles, told Contact 5 that Loggerhead will not be able to take in more turtles until water quality and staffing issues are addressed.

3. Elon Musk makes offer to buy Twitter

Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter just days after it was reported he would no longer join the social media company's board of directors.

According to a filing on Thursday morning, Musk is offering to buy 100% of the company for $54.20 per share in cash. He currently owns just more than 9% of its stock and is the largest shareholder.

The cash deal offer also comes one day after a Twitter shareholder sued Musk, accusing the billionaire of illegally delaying the disclosure of his big stake in Twitter so he could buy more shares at lower prices.

Matt Rourke/AP Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company’s 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he’s to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

4. Russia loses warship, says will increase attacks on Kyiv

Russia’s Defense Ministry is promising to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine’s alleged military “diversions on the Russian territory.”

The threat of intensified attacks on Kyiv came Friday after Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching airstrikes on residential buildings in a border region of Russia. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed striking targets in Russia.

However, they claimed their forces struck a key Russian warship with missiles on Thursday. The guided-missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, sank while being towed to port after suffering heavy damage.

The circumstances remain in dispute. Moscow acknowledged a fire on board the ship but not any attack.

5. Things to do in South Florida and the Treasure Coast this weekend

Egg-citing Easter Egg-travaganzas, an iconic ‘80s Rock band, and a familiar WPTV comedian. There are plenty of fun events you can experience this weekend here is this week's "5 Fun Things to do This Weekend List."

Sunday, of course, is Easter and many kids would like to hunt for candy and possibly meet the Easter Bunny. While the 'Bunny' is certainly on the moves, we have a lost of his planned stops at the link above.

After 20 years of hosting The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on WPTV this philanthropist, best-selling author, and automotive collector will deliver family-friendly standup at the Kravis Center on Sunday, April 17.

On This Day In History

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson, age 28, becomes the first African American player in Major League Baseball when he steps onto Ebbets Field in Brooklyn to compete for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

