5 Things To Know On Friday, April 1, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law

A group of over a dozen students, parents, educators and advocates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s Board of Education.

The Parental Rights in Education bill, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, was signed Monday by the Republican governor, following months of heated debate.

The suit, which lists among its plaintiffs the LGBTQ advocacy groups Equality Florida and Family Equality, alleges that the new law violates the First Amendment and other amendments of the Constitution, adding that it seeks to “erase” the existence of LGBTQ people in the state.

LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law

2. Disney World to resume character meet-and-greets

Are you ready to once again get up close and personal with your favorite Disney characters at the Most Magical Place on Earth?

All U.S. locations including Walt Disney World in Orlando, Disneyland in California, resorts and Disney Cruise Line will reintroduce traditional greetings “as early as April 18,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Disney says while not all locations will be available immediately, they anticipate reopening in phases throughout the spring and early summer.

Disney World to resume character meet-and-greets

3. House passes $35-a-month insulin cap

The House on Thursday passed a bill capping the monthly cost of insulin at $35 for insured patients, part of an election-year push by Democrats for price curbs on prescription drugs at a time of rising inflation.

Experts say the legislation, which passed 232-193, would provide significant relief for privately insured patients with skimpier plans and for Medicare enrollees facing rising out-of-pocket costs for their insulin.

For the legislation to pass Congress, 10 Republican senators would have to vote in favor.

House passes $35-a-month insulin cap

4. What to do this weekend in South Florida and the Treasure Coast

This weekend you can see the "Greatest Show in Sports," performances return to the Maltz, hear the smooth sounds of John Mayer, get nostalgic at a tribute concert, or party with the sea turtles.

Savannah's Bananas is a baseball team whose players wear kilts, and perform choreographed dances from artists like Michael Jackson, Toby Keith, Britney Spears and more. Saturday, April 2nd's game is at 1 p.m. at The Ball Park of the Palm Beaches.

See the full list of events at the link above.

5. House set to vote on marijuana legalization bill Friday

The House will vote on the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, also known as "MORE," on Friday.

The bill would remove marijuana from the list of scheduled controlled substances, requiring courts to clear prior marijuana-related convictions from criminal records. Additionally, the bill would impose a federal tax on marijuana sales.

If the bill passes the House, it will then head to the Senate where it would need 60 votes, including the support of at least 10 Republican senators if every Democratic senator backed it, in order for it to advance.

House set to vote on marijuana legalization bill Friday

Today's Forecast

Severe weather threat over next few days

Latest Weather Forecast: Friday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On April 1, 1700, English pranksters begin popularizing the annual tradition of April Fools’ Day by playing practical jokes on each other.

Although the day, also called All Fools’ Day, has been celebrated for several centuries by different cultures, its exact origins remain a mystery.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."