Computer outage grounds United flights, reports say

All of United Airlines' domestic flights were grounded Sunday because of a computer outage, NBC News reported.

United later confirmed the news in a tweet which said: A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience.

NBC said international flights weren't affected by the ground stop.

Fliers are urged to contact the airline for further updates.

