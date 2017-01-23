Computer outage grounds United flights, reports say

WPTV Webteam
8:11 PM, Jan 22, 2017
47 mins ago
lkarasawa
Creative Commons 2.0

All of United Airlines' domestic flights were grounded Sunday because of a computer outage, NBC News reported.

United later confirmed the news in a tweet which said: A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience.

NBC said international flights weren't affected by the ground stop. 

Fliers are urged to contact the airline for further updates.

