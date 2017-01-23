Computer outage grounds United flights, reports say

Mostly clear
All of United Airlines' domestic flights were grounded Sunday because of a computer outage, NBC News reported.
United later confirmed the news in a tweet which said: A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience.
NBC said international flights weren't affected by the ground stop.
Fliers are urged to contact the airline for further updates.
