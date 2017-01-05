Tiger Woods commits to play at the Honda Classic

Tournament starts February 23

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Tiger Woods has committed to play in the 2017 Honda Classic.

The news was first reported by the Palm Beach Post.

"It's so great to see Tiger Woods back swinging a golf club and competing again," Honda Classic Executive Director Kenneth R. Kennerly said in a statement. "He has been such a big part of the growth that we have experienced at The Honda Classic since he moved to Jupiter Island. I know that his presence at this year's tournament will generate enormous excitement amongst the fans and his fellow competitors who appreciate the challenges he has faced the past year and a half becoming healthy again."

The event runs from February 20-26 at the PGA National Resort & Spa Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens.

 

