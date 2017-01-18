Victims, Orlando rsidents react to arrest of shooter's wife

ORLANDO, Fla. - New images released on Tuesday -- plus the arrest of the Pulse nightclub killer’s wife – is stirring up the pain of that day for so many people, including the families of the victims and survivors of the mass shooting.



Newly released photos show the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting in June 2016. You can see areas where people escaped through walls. There's broken glass and bullet holes everywhere. Some pictures are too graphic to show.



Another picture shows chaos from the bathroom, where survivor Orlando Torres was hiding. He said he hid in a stall and stood on a toilet for over an hour to keep the shooter from seeing his feet. When he eventually fell to the ground, he pretended to be dead when the shooter continued to re-enter the bathroom.



"He came in he shot in the back stall, the handicap stall. Unfortunately some of my friends I found out were in there... And they didn't make it," he said.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a press conference on Tuesday that he is pleased that someone will be held accountable. Prosecutors say Noor Salman knew what her husband was planning and did nothing to stop him.



"Friends at the FBI and U.S. Attorney's office are very dedicated individuals. They just want to put together a good case for prosecution. If that means it takes over seven months and that's fine. They knew exactly where she was the entire time she wasn't going anywhere," said Chief Mina. "I know they had high eyes on her the whole time. So whether it takes two months or seven months that's OK, as long as she's ultimately held responsible for those 49 deaths."



Torres says although it's a long time coming, the arrest brings closure for the community.

"Anybody who has a connection to this should pay the price. The 49 who died paid the price and 53 injured paid the price, too," he said. "It brings closure. It heals the wounds and we're hoping that justice will be served."

In light of the arrest, many people stopped by the memorial today to pay their respects in reaction to the arrest.



"I'm glad. It needed to be done and it should've been done sooner," said Denise Elias, who visited the memorial. "I hope that it's just a little piece of justice for all the victims and the victims families. I didn't have to know anyone here, and I didn't have to lose anyone here. This affects all of us as humans."

Laura Bass used to go to the club. She says it's been tough watching her hometown recover from the tragedy and believes the arrest should have happened from the start.

"There's no way that she could've not know what was going on. But I think that they're getting some sort of justice out of this," she said. "I'm glad for the ones that did heal, sorry for the ones that were lost. It's a travesty and a shame, it should've never happened anybody."

Torres said the support in the past seven months has been overwhelming. After experiencing the shooting, he warns of a different kind of world we're living in.

"We've received a lot of love and support from around the world," he said. "People need to be vigilant. Know the exits, know the backdoors. Nobody knows what's in store for all of us."



The FBI says they still have an active, criminal investigation into the Pulse nightclub shooting.