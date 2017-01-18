New photos from inside Orlando's Pulse Nightclub released

Associated Press
4:39 PM, Jan 17, 2017
Orlando Police have released photos from inside Pulse Nightclub in Orlando where 49 people were killed when Omar Mateen, armed with an assault rifle, fired inside a popular gay nightclub. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

WFTS

This June 20, 2016, photo released by the City of Orlando shows bullet holes and openings where police officers breached a wall of the Pulse nightclub to free hostages trapped in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the night of June 12, 2016. (City of Orlando via AP)

City of Orlando via AP
NBC News Channel

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- New photos released by the city of Orlando show where officers breached one of Pulse nightclub's walls to free people trapped inside during the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The photos released Tuesday show large punctures to an exterior cinderblock wall of the nightclub. On the other side is a bathroom where patrons were trapped for more than three hours.

Forty-nine people were killed and dozens were injured after gunman Omar Mateen entered the gay nightclub and opened fire last June.

Mateen's wife, Noor Salman, appeared Tuesday in federal court in Oakland, California, on charges of aiding and abetting her husband, who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.

Mateen was killed in a shootout with officers after the bathroom wall was breached.

