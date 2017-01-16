South Florida man kills intruder, later arrested after 202 pounds of marijuana found in home

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) -- A home-invasion robbery by four intruders that ended with a suspect shot and killed Saturday afternoon led to charges against the homeowner. But not for the death.

The Miami Herald reports police say Michael Mora is in trouble for what was found inside: a marijuana growhouse with about 202 pounds of weed.

The 37-year-old Mora faces no charges for the shooting death of South Miami-Dade resident, 25-year-old Lhosdanny Brena Colarte. For now, Mora's charged only with growing marijuana and trafficking marijuana.

Mora has served two Florida prison terms, one for robbery with a deadly weapon. So possession of a firearm as a convicted felon might result to further charges in Saturday's deadly shooting.