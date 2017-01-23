Report: UK missile test off Florida may have veered toward U.S.

Mostly clear
A Trident II missile fires its first stage after an underwater launch from a Royal Navy Vanguard class ballistic missile submarine. (file photo)
LONDON (AP) -- Officials say British Prime Minister Theresa May was told about the June test of Britain's nuclear deterrent system when she took office last year.
Downing Street did not confirm or deny a newspaper report that one of the unarmed missiles fired during the test of the submarine-based Trident system had malfunctioned off the coast of Florida.
Opposition leaders have raised concerns about a possible cover-up because Parliament was not told about the test before it debated whether to renew the aging Trident missile system.
May's spokeswoman told reporters Monday that she had been briefed about the test. She said the government does not discuss operational details of tests.
The Sunday Times said the missile fired off the Florida coast went off course and may have veered toward the United States.
No 10 covered up a serious malfunction in Trident nuclear weapons before vote on the future of the missile system https://t.co/sqbj98QF0X pic.twitter.com/9AnPFbjrYf— The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) January 22, 2017
