LAKELAND, Fla. - Real or fake?

The Lakeland Police Department on Monday morning uploaded a video of a gigantic alligator spotted at a wildlife sanctuary in Polk County.

The police department says the video was recorded Sunday by resident Kim Joiner at the Circle B Bar Reserve, a 1,267-acre preserve located near Lakeland.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, Joiner was on an afternoon stroll when the big gator was caught on camera.

