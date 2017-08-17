Python elimination program reaches milestone; 500 snakes eliminated in 5 months

It's becoming abundantly clear just how bad the invasion of pythons in South Florida has become.

Hunters have killed their 500th Burmese python in less than five months, according to the South Florida Water Management District.

"Every one of these 500 snakes killed helps ensure the lives of hundreds of native species essential to the Everglades ecosystem," SFWMD Governing Board Chairman Dan O'Keefe said in a statement.

The district said python hunter Jason Leon, of Miami, killed the 500th snake.

It was a 7-foot foot python which was captured around 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the district.