PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - For the first time, we are hearing Corey Jones' voice in the last few minutes of his life before he was shot and killed.

It is the only recorded account of what happened between Jones and former Palm Beach Gardens’ police officer Nouman Raja before shots were fired on October 18, 2015.

The call was recorded by an AT&T dispatcher who Jones had called for a tow truck after he broke down off I-95 at the PGA exit.

Jones have a legally owned gun with him that night, but it was never fired.

Raja was indicted by a grand jury and charged with attempted first-degree murder and manslaughter. He plead not guilty.

That roadside call is just a small, but crucial fraction of what the state released Tuesday.

The discovery file contains thousands of pages of interviews, audio transcripts and forensic lab results.

In addition to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigating this shooting, the FBI was also involved.

For the first time, we are seeing an FBI animated re-enactment of what investigators believe happened before, during and after the deadly October shooting.

Included in the animation is the conflicting information about whether officer Nouman Raja identified himself as a police officer.

In the animation you can see a 3D rendering of where Corey Jones broke down that fateful night.

You can then see the animation of Raja pull up in his vehicle. He's the orange car and dot in the animation.

The roadside call is recording the whole time, and you can hear Corey saying I'm good and Raja telling him to put his hands up.

Within seconds you can hear on the roadside call three shots fired.

The casing locations are clearly marked in the animation.

Then seconds later, according to the animation, a second round of gun shots were fired. Three more casings are clearly marked on the screen, along with Raja's approximate location at that point.



Then Raja makes a call to 911, according to the FBI, 35 seconds after the gunfire.

You can hear Raja on the 911 call still yelling at Corey jones, saying “Drop the gun.”

Although, it appears Raja did not fire his gun again after he called 911.

While on the phone with 911 dispatchers, Raja says, “I saw him come out with a hand gun, I identified myself.

But as we heard in the roadside call, it appears Raja never identified himself as an officer. Raja was in an unmarked vehicle and plain clothes.

The animation ends showing approximate locations of the casings, Corey’s gun and then his body.