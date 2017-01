MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Two people were detained while Miami Beach Police investigated a possible bomb threat Monday night, officials said.

The FBI, ATF and Miami Police Bomb Squad are also on scene.

The incident was reported at 9th Street and Ocean Drive. Several hours later, Miami Beach Police said the vehicle involved in the investigation was deemed safe.

Ocean Drive between 8th and 10th streets was closed as a result of the invesigation. The road has since reopened.

No other information was immediately known.

Courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami