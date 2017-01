More than a week after a short stay off the shores of Lake Worth, Katharine the great white shark seems to be heading back north.



Katharine surfaced Sunday evening around 10:30 p.m. about 55 miles off the coast of Melbourne and again Monday morning before 7.



Katharine’s Twitter account, presumably manned by someone with OCEARCH, the group that tracks Katharine and other great white sharks, tweeted today around 10 a.m., “Isn’t Disney World around here somewhere?!”

Click here to follow Katherine's progress.