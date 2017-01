(WFLA, NBC NEWSCHANNEL) It was a distraction that could have been deadly.

Florida officials say a distracted driver is lucky to be alive after the tractor-trailer he was driving tumbled off an interstate last week. And it was all caught on tape!

Florida Highway Patrol officials say video inside the truck shows 49-year-old Samuel Colon on his cell phone while driving on Interstate 75 when a car pulled out in front of him.

Colon then took evasive action as the car then hit the brakes, and ended up losing control.

The big rig hurtles over the guard rail and crashed into the road below.

FHP investigators say it is a miracle that Colon survived the crash.

Some drivers say the lesson that could be learned from this crash is to simply put the phone down when you are behind the wheel.

"I come away with pay more attention around your surroundings and two, put the phone down. Anyone who went through that is very lucky to be alive," said Chad Bullard of Wesley Chapel

Troopers are still searching for the driver of the vehicle that swerved into the tractor-trailer's path.