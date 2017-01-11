BSO deputy suspended after leaked video of Fort Lauderdale airport

Broward Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the suspension of one of its deputies over a leaked video showing the airport mass shooting.

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy has been suspended with pay in connection with the investigation of the leaked Fort Lauderdale surveillance video obtained by TMZ, according to Broward Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.

TMZ obtained airport security video of the moment accused gunman Esteban Santiago began opening fire at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.

It was later revealed that a law enforcement officer leaked the video to the celebrity gossip website. The deputy is identified as Michael Dingman, who is assigned to the airport. Dingman is suspended with pay pending the investigation.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said the department is "making progress and aggressively pursuing the case".

