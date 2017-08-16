BSO deputy accused of leaking Fort Lauderdale airport shooting video to TMZ arrested

A Broward Sheriff's deputy accused of leaking surveillance video of January's Fort Lauderdale airport shooting to TMZ has been arrested, officials said Wednesday.

Michael Dingman, a 21-year veteran of BSO, was arrested on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, violation of public records law and criminal use of a public record or public records information, according to a BSO arrest report.

Dingman, 47, turned himself in to BSO headquarters in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday and he was booked into jail, officials said. He later bonded out.

Dingman, who was assigned to the airport, was suspended with pay just days after video of the Januray 6 shooting was leaked to the celebrity gossip website.

