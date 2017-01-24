Broward County man charged with stabbing his dog because it wouldn't stop barking

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) -- Police say a Broward County man stabbed his dog when it wouldn't stop barking.

The SunSentinel reports the incident happened in November but Michael O'Brien wasn't arrested until Jan. 20, when the investigation was completed. He's charged with cruelty to animals and was released on a $2,500 bond.

Sunrise police say the dog, named Nala, is healthy and in the custody of animal control.

According to police, 22-year-old O'Brien took the heavily bleeding dog to an animal clinic. He told the veterinarian the dog ran through the glass door. The dog needed two blood transfusions and was resuscitated by CPR.

A police report says the veterinarian doubted O'Brien's account. A witness later told police O'Brien used a kitchen knife to stab Nala in the leg.

Records don't say whether O'Brien has a lawyer.