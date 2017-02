BELLE GLADE, Fla. -- A man was shot just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of SW 6th Street in Belle Glade.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call and found an adult male shot.

At this time PBSO does not know what led up to the shooting and no suspect information or motive is known.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating further.