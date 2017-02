PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A woman and her 9-year-old son were attacked by a dog on Sunday, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue says crews responded to a report of a dog attack around 1:10 p.m. in the 100 block of NW Byron Street.

Officials say the boy was bitten on the face. He was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center as a pediatric trauma patient.

The woman was bitten on her body and was transported by ground to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce.

Police say the dog is a "pit bull mix."

The dog was voluntarily turned over to animal control and will be given to the Humane Society for a 10-day quarantine. Police say it will most likely be euthanized.