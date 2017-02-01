Ionut Dumitru: Feds called on Ft. Pierce man with DHS ID's and foreign paperwork

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A man is out of jail in Saint Lucie County after Ft. Pierce police notified federal officials after they found Department of Homeland Security ID badges, and foreign paperwork in the man's car



Initially, police didn't know what to think but after an investigation police learned the DHS badges are normal for some immigrants to have.



The man was found in the Sabol Palm Plaza parking lot with a woman and two kids who were panhandling Saturday night, according to police.



Police say Ionut Dumitru initially lied about his suspended Maryland's drivers license and instead produced a U.K. one. He later came clean.



Fraud was initially a concern because the 20-year-old was on record using his first name as his last in some cases, he had Romanian paperwork and department of homeland security ID badges.



After police called DHS, they explained the cards were part of an immigrant supervision program that allows cardholders into U.S. communities.



Ed Cunningham, a Ft. Pierce Police public information officer, says, "We don't have any concern that we've let somebody out inappropriately or mishandled anything. And we're confident that to us, it was a case of driving while your license is suspended and resisting an officer."

Both are misdemeanors. His bond was set at $1,125 dollars and the van was released back to him.



