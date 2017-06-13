Fort Pierce community reflects on Pulse shooting one year later

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Immediately after the Pulse nightclub shooting, we learned there were several connections right here at home. Possibly the biggest was that the shooter lived and worship in Fort Pierce.
Many believe that is the reason people have made the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce a target since the Pulse masacre.
The horror and hurt of the Pulse shooting hit home for Meagan Tison in more ways than one.
“All of a sudden on Facebook, it’s popping up check yes or no, are you safe are you not safe,” said Tison.
First she feared for her friends who were inside the club at the time of the shooting. Then, she found out that the killer lived and prayed in her hometown, Fort Pierce.