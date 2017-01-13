Former St. Lucie West Centennial High School teacher sentenced for attempting to receive child porn

A former St. Lucie West Centennial High School teacher has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for attempting to receive child pornography, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

A judge sentenced Daniel Tyler Morgan Friday.

Morgan, 30, was arrested last year at his Jupiter home,

He later resigned from his job as a 10th grade history teacher.

Morgan was accused of having a sexual conversation with a 17-year-old student via Snapchat, where he also exchanged a nude picture of himself, according to an arrest report.

Morgan solicited sexually explicit photographs from the teenager and also encouraged the minor to join him in smoking marijuana, the U.S. Attorney said.

Following his prison term he will be on 5 years of supervised release.