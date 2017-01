FORT PIERCE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s opinion about proposed improvements to Midway Road in St. Lucie County.

There will be an open house at 5 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce.

A presentation is planned for 6 p.m. then you can share your thoughts on the plan.

FDOT wants the public to think about the location, design and potential impacts on the economy and environment.

