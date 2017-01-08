Finding bags, IDs, items left behind proves diffucult for passengers stranded after airport shooting

DANIA BEACH, Fla. -

The Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport is returning to normal.

The main challenge for travelers caught in Friday’s chaos is finding their bags and getting on a new flight.

Three of the airports four terminals were fully operational as of 5:00 a.m. Saturday. Terminal 2, where there shooting took place, was open for ticketing. Delta and Air Canada flights scheduled to depart and land at terminal 2 used terminal 3 Saturday.

Airport management hoped to have all of terminal 2 open by 6:00 p.m.

Authorities said Esteban Santiago shot 11 people, killing five, in the baggage claim area of terminal 2 Friday afternoon.

In the ensuing chaos, travelers left behind phones, bags, strollers, identification cards. The FBI, the airlines and the airport collected more than 25,000 items.

Joy and Larry Edwards left their carryon bags on the tarmac as they ran for safety moments after the shooting.

“It has our medicine, passports, flight numbers, everything,” explained Larry.

Delta found the Ohio couple’s checked baggage and will forward it on to Columbus.

But finding the carryon will be more difficult. The airport brought most of the items to a warehouse on the airport property. Teams are cataloguing all other items left behind.

“Everything is behind. What I’m wearing is what I got,” admitted John Lorenz.

Patience is wearing thin for Chicagoan.

The airport is asking travelers to call 1-866-435-9355 to reconnect with their items. But Lorenz has struggled to reach anyone so far.

“You can’t get through. We’ve tried it half a dozen times,” he said.

Help showed up Saturday afternoon for passengers who lost their IDs in the shuffle.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles issued temporary driver’s licenses. They will help stranded passengers get a plane ticket and return to life back home.

“I’m very thankful. I heard it on the announcements and I was like well we’ve been here for six hours and haven’t gotten any progress, so we might as well try something,” explained Laura May, from Indiana.

An airport representative said Delta Airlines brought in 25 extra employees from its Atlanta headquarters to help coordinate new flights for passengers impacted by Friday’s shooting.

