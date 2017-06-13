New Publix planned for Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Plans for a new Publix in Delray Beach on West Atlantic Avenue east of Interstate 95 have received approval from the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency.

The 25,000 square-foot grocery store would be located in the SW 600 Block of West Atlantic Ave. between SW 6th and 7th avenues.

In 2012, the West Atlantic Redevelopment Coalition said they organized a needs assessment for what was then referred to as the West Atlantic Neighborhood.

Community stakeholders gathered to discuss neighborhood priorities and concluded the No. 1 need was a full-service grocery store.

On June 8, the CRA approved an $2 million agreement with Pasadena Capital, Inc. on the 2.75-acre property to build the Publix upon corporate approval.

Currently, the closest Publix to this area is about 2 miles north at a store located at 555 NE 5 Ave. along U.S. 1 in Delray Beach.