DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A day after a Boynton Beach man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Caribbean-themed nightclub, his family is grieving and demanding answers.

Detectives said in a news release that an argument turned violent around 2 a.m. Thursday outside of Excell club located at 1041 South Congress Ave.

Shots were fired outside of the club around 2 a.m., killing Niherson David Gustave, 23, of Boynton Beach.

"I was sleeping and my mom was screaming David got shot David got shot," said Benson Bois, the victim's cousin. "I couldn't believe it.”

Niherson's sister, Serline Gustave, said she can't believe his friends just dropped him off at the curb of Bethesda hospital after he was shot.

"I mean why would you drop him there?" Serline asked. "Why didn’t you call 911?”

The family was notified that night but wasn't able to see his body.

“How do we really know it’s him?" Benson asked. "Us as a family, we haven’t seen him. I had to hold (his mother) back from going through the cops, to see him. That’s her only son."

Serline said her younger brother was a wonderful person who always made her laugh. She said the professional cook had never gotten into any trouble before.

The owner of Excell nightclub, Marie Excell said she was terrified.

“I heard the gunshots outside," Excell said. "Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom! I was really scared because I don’t know what happened."

She ran into the bathroom to hide from the gunman and called 911.

"And then I was hiding in the tub in my bathroom,” Excell said.

Police said Gustave's friends put him into a car, drove him to Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach and left him on the curb outside of the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they found shell casings, property belonging to the victim and blood on the pavement outside the club.

Detectives said they are piecing together the events that led to the shooting and have talked to multiple witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

Witnesses earlier in the evening said Gustave, his friends, and another group of men began arguing inside Excell and were all ejected from the club. The owner of the nightclub said the fight didn't start inside the club and happened after they had already closed.

The shooting happened in the parking lot in front of a group of people, and detectives are seeking to speak to anyone who witnessed the shooting or the argument beforehand.



Call Delray police Detective Joe Hart at (561) 243-7813 or report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County (561) 458-TIPS (8477).

The family opened a gofundme page to pay for the funeral of Niherson.