Delray Beach Lamborghini driver charged in crash that killed 82-year-old Uber driver

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - The driver of Lamborghini faces multiple charges in connection with a DUI crash that killed an 82-year-old Uber driver in Delray Beach last year.

The Sept. 21, 2016 crash at the intersection of NE 6th Avenue and 1st Street killed J. Gerald Smith of West Boynton Beach.

According to witnesses, yellow Lamborghini and a yellow Porsche were traveling at a high rate of speed when the Lamborghini crashed into Smith's Buick Enclave, injuring both drivers.

Police said Smith and his wife had dinner waiting for him when his SUV was hit by the speeding Lamborghini.

The driver of the Lamborghini, Roger Wittenberns, 61, turned himself in Monday at 4 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Jail, according to Delray Beach police.

A police report said that Wittenberns had told a trauma nurse at Delray Medical Center that he had “a couple of drinks.” A test revealed that he had a blood alcohol content of 0.150.

Wittenberns faces charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. His bond was set at $450,000 followed by house arrest.

At a Tuesday morning court appearance, he was ordered not to drive or drink alcohol once he posts bond.

Wittenberns's wife did not make a comment at Tuesday's hearing. His lawyer issued a brief statement to reporters outside the courtroom.

“This story needs to be tried in the courtroom, not in the media. So I have no comment at this time," defense attorney Marc Shiner said.