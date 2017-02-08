Suspect charged in 2015 fatal shooting of Boynton Beach liquor store owner

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - An arrest has been made in connection with the 2015 fatal shooting of a Boynton Beach liquor store owner who was just hours from retirement.

The homicide occurred Nov. 22, 2015 at the Liquor Market located at 1660 S. Congress Ave., taking the life of 79-year-old Ali Arezoumandifar of Jupiter.

The suspect in the case, Eric Colbert, 27, of Pompano Beach was arrested on Nov. 10 on an unrelated warrant.

In an interview with Boynton Beach detectives Dec. 2, Colbert told them he was involved in the robbery but another person actually shot Arezoumandifar.

Jail records show that Colbert was booked Tuesday afternoon at the Palm Beach County Jail and faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.