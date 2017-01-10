Help the homeless by donating supplies at Boynton Beach police lobby

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Now is your chance to help the homeless in Boynton Beach. The police department is collecting toiletries, blankets and other supplies.

Later this month Operation Connor Share will distribute the donations to the needy.



You can drop off items like shampoo, non-perishable food, or clothes in the Boynton Beach police department lobby until next Monday. The lobby is open 24 hours a day. It is located at 100 E. Boynton Beach Blvd.