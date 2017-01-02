Family holds vigil for 11-month-old Boynton Beach boy

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - There were plenty of tears and hugs Saturday night as family and friends sang "Happy Birthday" to an infant that died in December.

Investigators with the Department of Children and Families have determined that the child, Kalobe Williams, died after falling off a couch at a Boynton Beach home. The 11-month-old boy's death has been ruled a homicide.

"I never expected this to happen. I'm so lost," says the child's aunt Erica Edwards.

Erica and Dominique Edwards are overcome with emotion with the loss of their nephew who would have turned one Saturday.

"Why do we have to go through this? He was only a baby," says Erica.

On Saturday night, family and friends demanded answers.

"Whatever caused this, or whatever the case may be, we need justice," said Dominique.