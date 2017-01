WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jury selection is scheduled to begin June 2 for Dalia Dippolito’s third trial in her murder-for-hire case.

Dippolito, a Boynton Beach resident, is charged with trying to hire a hit man to kill her husband in 2009.

She was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011, but that conviction was overturned.

The second trial, which concluded in December, ended with a hung jury.

Her attorneys said Jan. 10 they will not seek a change of venue for her third trial.

Dippolito remains on house arrest.