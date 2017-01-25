Car destroyed by fire in suburban Boynton Beach

Fog
A car was destroyed by fire on Boynton Beach Boulevard after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
At 6:50 a.m., crews responded to the wreck near El Clair Ranch Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said all occupants were outside their vehicles when crews arrived.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly, and one injured person was transported to a local hospital.
@wptv Car fire Boynton bch Blvd west between elclaire and jog. Cars must turn back. @wptvtraffic pic.twitter.com/qA6moXl8q3— Gina Cav (@Jbjgirl10) January 25, 2017
